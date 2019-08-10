As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $328,000

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.53 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta Gets Expanded Indication From FDA; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Outlook to Negative From Stable; 28/03/2018 – GSK’S A2 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 75 RUPEES PER SHARE

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 26,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 12.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 4,195 shares to 35,672 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yield Muni by 120,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ).