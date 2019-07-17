As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Stake by $552,684; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Increased Stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 36,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 44,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.23 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 15,590 shares to 4,104 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,727 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA ranks last in New England in customer survey – Boston Business Journal” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust owns 7,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 0.04% or 27,599 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp reported 149,064 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 80,205 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 379,327 shares. Zeke Capital Lc stated it has 12,988 shares. Kempen Nv has invested 1.65% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 8 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 18,250 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 19,733 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 29,791 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 210,145 shares stake. Miller Howard Inc holds 1.80 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 355,198 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Another trade for 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 was sold by Ayala John. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million. 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). American Invest Ltd Company reported 2,477 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 50,760 shares. 1,971 are held by Landscape Limited. Princeton Strategies Gp holds 9,119 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 10,300 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 1,629 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Management. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 0.7% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,500 shares. Sabal has 1.8% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 126,884 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.82% or 2.18 million shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fcg Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 2,170 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,790 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 9,030 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).