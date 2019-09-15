As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Position; Curbstone Financial Management Stake In Trex (Trex) (TREX) Was Has Boosted

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 179.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Trex Inc (Trex) (TREX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 22,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 15,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Inc (Trex) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 498,806 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners

