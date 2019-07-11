As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Coastline Trust Co Decreased by $764,790 Its Holding; Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Position in Hershey Co (HSY) as Shares Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $165.12. About 459,451 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 125.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,201 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $823,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 437,524 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,165 shares to 70,237 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $494.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Co holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,021 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.14% stake. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,734 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 82,354 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap reported 16,674 shares. Factory Mutual Commerce holds 79,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh owns 10,900 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.3% or 107,176 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coho Prns Limited reported 846,322 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fragasso Gp holds 0.27% or 7,840 shares. Foster & Motley holds 2,740 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Lc has invested 4.95% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 241,198 were reported by Van Eck. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 10 holds 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 3,142 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,710 shares. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va has 2,765 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Management Inc has invested 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Argyle Mngmt Inc invested in 27,485 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 3,912 are held by Buckingham Asset Mngmt. Federated Inc Pa reported 12,664 shares. Pggm Investments has 0.3% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).