As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Albert D Mason Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Stake; Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Raised Position by $355,200 as Share Price Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $170.43. About 114,151 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 715,142 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns Ltd Company owns 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,139 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 825 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Opus Capital Gp Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,797 shares. 72,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Casualty. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 578,588 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Logan Cap stated it has 28,448 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company reported 0.13% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hendershot owns 23,660 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 5,350 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,275 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “French lottery firm FDJ’s privatisation to take effect in coming months -Le Maire – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.