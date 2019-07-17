As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased by $633,615 Its Stake; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Value Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 40,713 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 1.05 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 91.90 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 of the Best Tech Stocks for the High-Growth Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InterPost Delivers Faster and More Affordably with Descartes e-Customs – GlobeNewswire” published on June 15, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kbc Grp Nv has 232,335 shares. Polen Capital Ltd Liability Com has 5.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6.10M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 16,934 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 92,506 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 24,707 were accumulated by Spinnaker. M Securities holds 0.13% or 3,620 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Com invested in 0.54% or 230,852 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.52% or 56,979 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 0.26% stake. Aperio Lc holds 0.29% or 424,503 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 2.13M shares stake.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.70 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares to 244,475 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Upcoming U.S. Payroll Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VGT, CRM, ACN, ADP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, Oracle & ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.