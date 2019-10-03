As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Somerville Kurt F Cut Holding by $1.66 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Its Visa (Call) (V) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 10,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 122,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.27M, down from 132,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.25. About 961,782 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $172.52. About 4.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mcmillion Management Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 217 shares. First Financial Corp In holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,770 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,703 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,731 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt reported 85,414 shares. Highland Cap Lc holds 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 88,840 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zweig holds 178,192 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.66% or 23,967 shares. 355,265 were reported by Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,003 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savant Llc accumulated 11,303 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,587 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 51,139 shares to 69,082 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,343 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (Call) (NYSE:AXP).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,919 shares to 49,782 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,427 shares. Bb&T owns 36,589 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 4,651 shares. 3,970 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept accumulated 6,150 shares. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1,488 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 34,993 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 24,923 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 0.43% or 22,261 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,967 shares. Prudential Financial has 428,102 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company owns 2,110 shares. 22,928 were reported by Clean Yield Group. The California-based Btr Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).