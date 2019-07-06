As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Lowered Its Position by $326,427; As Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Share Price Declined, Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89 million shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 563,510 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Says Inaccurate Info on Treatment Candidate Erroneously Posted Online; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval, For Real This Time — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – Rigel Appoints Dean Schorno As Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC RIGL.O – RIGEL ANNOUNCES TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF FOSTAMATINIB IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS WITH GREATER THAN 1 GRAM/DAY OF PROTEINURIA HAVE AN INCREASED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION AND REPRESENT AN UNMET MEDICAL NEED; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Topline Data from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of Fostamatinib in lgA Nephropathy; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 149,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0.01% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 4.08M shares. 85,382 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 140 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 40,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kazazian Asset Mngmt owns 14,436 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 15,809 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Inc Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc owns 16,735 shares. Amer International Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 107,062 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 3,131 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 144,159 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc stated it has 4,050 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc has 21,968 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,589 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,775 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Capital Management Inc reported 81,280 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.11% or 2,418 shares. Natl Asset reported 6,620 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 314 shares. House Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 68,978 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Ayala John sold $418,155.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).