As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Research & Management Has Cut Holding; Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped Its Us Bancorp (USB) Stake by $1.14 Million

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 21,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 24,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 143.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.51M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.44 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

