As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Holding by $314,995

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 94,906 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 93,203 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (NYSE:IPG) by 14,620 shares to 32,421 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 29,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $258.24 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).