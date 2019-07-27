As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $856,374; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Company holds 31,695 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 418 shares. Aspen Investment holds 0.67% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5,988 shares. Scott Selber Inc has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,078 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications owns 209,600 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.25 million shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability owns 61 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Ltd Llc has 567 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.28% stake. Cannell Peter B invested in 90,418 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 5,684 shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 2,384 shares. 11,777 are held by St Germain D J. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 5,500 shares. 247,746 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Diversified Tru accumulated 23,312 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund owns 7,785 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 90,157 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 9,083 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Cap Fund Management Sa has 27,464 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 2,245 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.86% or 2.14 million shares. Legacy Private Tru reported 177,487 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 88,787 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

