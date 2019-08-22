As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut by $355,206 Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Its Position by $124.66 Million as Share Price Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 444,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.05M, down from 446,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 401,375 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.61. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 2.36% or 5,017 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tikvah Management Lc has 15.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth LP stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5.35 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc owns 58,227 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 95 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 1.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finemark Bank And has 7,494 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 3,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shaker Limited Company Oh stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier & has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset holds 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,693 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares to 166,207 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Co accumulated 348,322 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,495 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer State Bank reported 5,970 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management owns 1,969 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 86,109 were accumulated by North Mngmt Corp. Moreover, Modera Wealth Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 8,031 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,213 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fincl Counselors holds 7,649 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 183,168 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,028 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 156,520 shares.