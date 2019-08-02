As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Position by $854,307; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 204,237 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.63M, up from 198,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 1.15M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 139,051 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 157,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 2.09M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt reported 163,227 shares stake. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 255,334 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 76,698 shares. Midas stated it has 27,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 451,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 93,359 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 66,400 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 15,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. James Invest Research Inc reported 47 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pointstate LP has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 46,053 shares in its portfolio. 83,759 were accumulated by Gyroscope Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18,243 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 10,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 457,432 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Argyle holds 0.23% or 3,760 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers invested in 0.12% or 7,500 shares. Pecaut & Communications invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Main Street Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 1.45 million shares. Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 2,477 shares. Middleton And Communication Ma reported 5,171 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited holds 0.06% or 11,443 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.54% or 230,852 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 240,948 shares to 930,125 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 2.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.09M shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).