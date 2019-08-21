As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Lowered Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Park Avenue Securities Has Increased Position

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 15.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 61,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 63,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers owns 5,354 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck accumulated 30,616 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Petrus Co Lta owns 44,636 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet North America Advisors has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Montag A Assocs Incorporated owns 4,770 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.34% or 10.54 million shares. Monetary Management Group Inc holds 8,825 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust Comm invested in 0.19% or 4,099 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 2,105 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 166,849 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 0.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.