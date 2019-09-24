As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Decreased by $495,330 Its Position; Trb Advisors LP Lowered Its Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) Stake by $46.89 Billion; Market Value Rose

Trb Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Ord Shs (MSFT) by 68.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 billion, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 19.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 64,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 67,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.26 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 0.27% or 19,816 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 249,492 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Suncoast Equity reported 3,970 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc owns 15,170 shares. 146,266 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 2,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7.01 million shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Limited Company has 20,178 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge Investment Rech holds 38,461 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 426,055 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 7,451 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 54,365 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,567 shares to 208,133 shares, valued at $28.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 29,495 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Compton Mgmt Ri reported 45,485 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,640 shares. Community Gru Limited stated it has 123,751 shares or 5.67% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.96% or 361,096 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 2,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 6,723 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.64% or 38,870 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 918,898 shares stake. Incorporated Ok reported 363,783 shares. Trb Advisors LP stated it has 160,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eos Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,620 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.