As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Stake; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $302,325

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 47,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 51,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 20,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,375 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 0.06% stake. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,300 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 1,200 shares. Sabal Tru holds 126,884 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 457,432 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,913 shares. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 28,702 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. 8,825 were reported by Monetary Group. Private Tru Na holds 10,310 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 22,243 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl holds 0.17% or 25,750 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Co owns 132,403 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company /Cad/ (NYSE:JPM) by 62,823 shares to 124,260 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 3,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp owns 591,299 shares. 2,739 are held by Oberweis Asset Management. Fundx Invest Group Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,557 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc reported 1.52% stake. 9,154 were reported by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. 1,936 were reported by Horizon Invest Svcs Lc. D E Shaw & owns 3.35 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated reported 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 623,395 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 1.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 65,784 shares. New England Rech And Management has 3.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Axa reported 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4.72M were accumulated by Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership.