As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million; Birchview Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) as Market Valuation Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics: What Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability has 545,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Com holds 10,288 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 89,778 shares. Amer Intl Gp has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bridger Management Ltd Company invested 5.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Daiwa Group holds 294 shares. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 64,225 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Parametric Port Assocs Limited holds 0% or 9,607 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 3,329 shares. 12 West Cap Management LP has 0.51% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 58,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 254,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Group owns 12,585 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 55,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Group Incorporated invested 0.97% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 1,459 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com invested 4.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y holds 5,018 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 52,130 shares stake. Montag A Associate holds 0.07% or 4,770 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bankshares holds 6,284 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.09% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.07% or 4,651 shares. Central Commercial Bank Trust invested in 400 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 596,005 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 2,418 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 165,504 shares.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.