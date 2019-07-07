As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wendell David Associates Decreased Its Holding; Wunderlich Securities Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.22 Million as Shares Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 60,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.02% or 12.43 million shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 141,089 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 544,537 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 14,089 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp owns 7,132 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.62% or 54,734 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 2.7% stake. 34,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Essex Company Ltd Liability Corp has 4,527 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,984 shares. Basswood Lc has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 5,848 shares to 7,340 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,136 shares to 26,221 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

