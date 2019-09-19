As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Stake by $41.89 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake as Share Price Declined

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 253,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.14M, up from 878,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.41. About 1.04 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 3.02M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SAYS FX, COMMODITIES DROVE FICC IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 29/05/2018 – Denovo Biopharma to Participate at Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 110,400 shares to 11.26M shares, valued at $894.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corporation Plc Cl A by 840,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.88M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings.