As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $413,400; Park Circle Co Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 1.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 689,013 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $12.12 million activity. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 24,791 shares valued at $3.26M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Tuesday, January 8. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.43M for 36.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.