As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Stake by $633,615; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $521,430

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 84.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,414 shares. Alps Advsr owns 2,898 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,320 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 90,618 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,789 shares stake. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0.32% or 1.37 million shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,961 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc stated it has 4,781 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First National Tru Communication invested 0.24% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hills Commercial Bank reported 17,297 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) owns 4,553 shares. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 617 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,072 shares to 12,687 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,170 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 34,129 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 68 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 88,734 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 11,775 were reported by Acg Wealth. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 95,370 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 3,968 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 11,753 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc owns 3,789 shares. Institute For Wealth reported 2,757 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 400 were reported by Central State Bank And Tru Co. California-based Violich Cap Management has invested 2.38% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares to 32,726 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).