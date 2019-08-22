As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Cut by $552,684 Its Stake; Avenir Continues to Hold Holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 570,519 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 25/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SELLS TECHEM GMBH TO PARTNERS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN BUYS A25 TOLL ROAD FROM MACQUARIE INFRA FOR C$840M; 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN GROUP TCL.AX – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 1 TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A25; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares to 1,239 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

