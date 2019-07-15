As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Decreased by $786,096 Its Stake; Shareholder Markston International Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 1.44M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 4,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 18,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 824,283 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.31% or 77,164 shares. Michigan-based Northpointe Cap Limited Company has invested 1.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boston Ptnrs holds 766,308 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company has 5,150 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp has invested 2.65% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Zeke Capital Limited Co accumulated 11,029 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 862,356 shares. Financial Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 23,914 shares. 33,217 are held by Element Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 22,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 39,873 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,267 shares. Conning has 16,361 shares. Mitchell Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,539 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3,391 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,900 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,050 were reported by Sigma Planning. Twin Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.64% or 81,280 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc has 1,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Co holds 3,789 shares. Fil Ltd reported 152,119 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 3.57 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 19,915 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 64,754 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co owns 800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of The West reported 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). De Burlo Gru Incorporated reported 42,050 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.79 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $509,766 worth of stock was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M.