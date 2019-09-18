As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Eastern Bank Has Upped Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Oppenheimer & Company Has Increased Its Twitter (TWTR) Position by $1.32 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 179.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 4,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $158.83. About 2.05M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 38,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 121,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, up from 83,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 8.02M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLI) by 5,195 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (LQD) by 9,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,123 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 4,703 were reported by Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Georgia-based Earnest Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,899 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Com accumulated 10,658 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0.79% or 801,881 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 9.77 million shares. Fiduciary holds 0.68% or 156,517 shares in its portfolio. 479,686 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,345 shares. Family Cap invested in 0.08% or 1,250 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 17,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan & accumulated 1,225 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares are being guided upward – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), The Stock That Zoomed 118% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Twitterâ€™s Been Hot, but Square Stock Still Is the Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Twitter, Loweâ€™s and Procter & Gamble – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.