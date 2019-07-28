As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $17.25 Million; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shares Rose, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $3.68 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.18 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 83.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 108,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.06 million, up from 129,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 39,850 shares to 101,886 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands International by 77,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros owns 51,956 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 2,899 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 47,000 shares or 4.73% of the stock. Century Companies Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.72M shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Lc has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,973 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 9,176 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrow Corp has invested 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ims Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 3,449 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.26% or 65,985 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 3,134 shares stake. Jump Trading Llc has 1,943 shares. Counsel Limited Company Ny accumulated 9.03% or 773,616 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc reported 2,700 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) owns 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,424 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Technologies Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “French airports group ADP CEO – sometimes state shareholding can be hindrance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 62,269 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 757,459 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,010 shares. Sei Invests Communications owns 720,948 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 1.48 million shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 12,350 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Botty Llc invested in 0.13% or 25,025 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 690,660 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 17,381 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 7,396 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 200 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 299,994 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Luxor Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.44% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).