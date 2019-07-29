As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Its Stake by $303,213; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Fpr Partners Raised Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 21,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.04 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 447,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.61 million, up from 11.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.28 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $442.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock or 1,614 shares. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 8,267 shares to 43,535 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,405 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.