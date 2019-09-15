As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Holding; Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Its T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Position by $680,814 as Shares Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 11,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 17,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ T Rowe Price Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROW); 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.9% Position in Aevi; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Colony Group Llc holds 6,683 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jlb Assoc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). West Oak Capital Llc, California-based fund reported 6,090 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 5 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 310,380 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mngmt Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 1,965 shares. Markel has 0.53% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Brown Advisory owns 432,258 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 1,972 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2,662 shares to 15,604 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.77M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Albert D Mason stated it has 11,393 shares. Fruth Inv Management, a Texas-based fund reported 29,549 shares. Maple Cap Management holds 0.3% or 8,063 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank invested in 6,524 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brown Advisory reported 0.13% stake. 3,760 were reported by Argyle Cap. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated has 2,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Bartlett Co Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 3,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 8,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2.43% or 27,640 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,799 shares.

