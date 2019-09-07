As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $3.73 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 26,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68 million shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 74,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 293,409 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 368,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Baldwin Inv Lc has 0.17% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 11,291 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 69,675 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). E&G LP invested 0.24% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Laurion Management L P, New York-based fund reported 23,744 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 0.35% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 28.06 million shares. First Personal Financial invested in 424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability reported 11,980 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cypress Mgmt Llc has 179,195 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 444,771 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sib Limited Co holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 55,316 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 4.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares to 114,955 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 34,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Cruise Line to Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies to The Bahamas Aboard Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Co by 673,639 shares to 867,390 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 142,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH).