As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Cut Msci (MSCI) Holding by $1.68 Million; Stock Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 131.46% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 8,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 27,723 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 36,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video); 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability has 1,400 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cypress Group accumulated 11,485 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca reported 20,311 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,345 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fin Architects reported 201 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Bancshares has invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 437,286 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monarch Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 49,624 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,048 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cullinan Associates has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harding Loevner LP holds 418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,341 shares. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares to 25,466 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap LP owns 3,983 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 69,085 shares. 31,750 are held by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Commerce Bancorp has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,160 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com owns 1,220 shares. Carroll Associate accumulated 23 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 6,130 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 103 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 21,761 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 347,829 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,405 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 113,885 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,712 are owned by Asset Management.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 673,167 shares to 6.03 million shares, valued at $366.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90M for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.