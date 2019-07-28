As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Upped Holding by $3.27 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,319 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested in 0.48% or 134,875 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 10,242 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 30,073 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 29,391 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 1.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.06% stake. Wilkins Counsel Inc invested 3.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 107,176 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,546 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.06% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16,662 shares to 32,166 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,979 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

