As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut by $352,980 Its Stake; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Its Stake by $11.18 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 221,109 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 115,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 123,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.43. About 1.63M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares to 120,693 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lafayette Invs owns 1,260 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 553 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,275 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Advisors Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,934 shares. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin has 0.37% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 3,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 21,374 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 64,253 shares stake. 34,675 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Salem Cap Mgmt has 2,700 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.96% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,420 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 90,271 shares to 531,765 shares, valued at $48.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 298,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).