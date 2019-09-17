As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Its Holding by $4.29 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 1.23 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.63. About 1.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150 are owned by First Natl Bank. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,505 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc owns 34,321 shares. Sns Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,806 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Invests holds 105,558 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 107,399 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 393 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 641,973 shares or 8.56% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 284 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited holds 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,051 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 5,060 shares. 2,451 were accumulated by Harbour Mgmt Lc.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 6,762 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL) by 70,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.73 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,451 shares. Goelzer Invest invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 1,162 shares. Horan Cap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,837 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Peoples Ser Corporation holds 0.48% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.66% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.08% or 3,048 shares in its portfolio. 1,465 are owned by Telos Cap Inc. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 157,425 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson holds 0.09% or 3,785 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,554 shares. American Investment Limited Liability invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).