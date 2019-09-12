As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased by $3.61 Million Its Position; Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased General Mls (GIS) Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 21,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 574,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.92M, down from 596,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58M shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 172.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 7,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, up from 4,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 4.07 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.94 million for 30.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 11,823 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $206.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,462 shares to 4,997 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,852 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.