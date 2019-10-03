As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake; Mercury Computer Sys (MRCY) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mercury Computer Sys (MRCY) by 142.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 23,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 39,466 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 16,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mercury Computer Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 314,817 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Just brought to our attention that leading forensic research firm CFRA had also written a cautionary report on $MRCY in December 2017. For those interested, we suggest tracking it down also #skeptic; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 203,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.51M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,962 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $578.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 55,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Globant (NYSE:GLOB).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Morning Note: Looking for Clues Amid Mounting Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Positive economic data triggered a ‘sea change’ in the stocks that are working on Wall Street, Jim Cramer says – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Named to Working Mother 2019 “100 Best Companies” List – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.09% or 2,375 shares. Salem Cap Management Inc has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 3,993 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 1,211 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Violich Management owns 57,691 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd Company reported 2,967 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dearborn Prns Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 277,407 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 263,839 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 12,194 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company owns 21,002 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Lipe Dalton has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 144,118 shares to 63,568 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 28,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,853 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 1,978 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Principal Financial Gru Inc stated it has 463,569 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 29,178 shares. 78,851 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 37,489 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). First Interstate Retail Bank reported 269 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 111,456 shares. Moreover, G2 Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.56% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 70,387 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.43% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 21,706 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il has 185,936 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 222,000 shares. 1.49 million are owned by Federated Invsts Pa.