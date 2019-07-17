As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Albert D Mason Cut Its Position; Credit Suisse Ag Cut Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake by $6.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 74,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,974 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 184,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 615,730 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $164.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.80M for 36.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald. Another trade for 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. The insider Ayala John sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 452,570 shares. Regions has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.17% or 374,676 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 577,007 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bar Harbor Tru Svcs invested in 6,840 shares. Northrock Prns Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,314 shares. 4,770 are held by Montag A And Assocs Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 4,024 shares. 4,551 were accumulated by Hamel Associates. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0.45% or 9.41M shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.28% stake. Boston Family Office Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,693 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 185,181 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $120.63 million for 11.46 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 39,909 shares to 81,069 shares, valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 45,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 26,039 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 100 shares. 16 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 37,349 shares. 142,915 are owned by Group Inc Incorporated Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 13,100 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,065 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 28,639 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 36 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 86,137 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co stated it has 204,693 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 1.01M shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.