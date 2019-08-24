As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lifted Position; Putnam Investments Decreased Its Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $58.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 239,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.26 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 888,665 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.46M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 17,949 shares to 127,010 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 14,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5.56 million shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,203 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 94,772 shares. Conning Inc reported 16,570 shares stake. Bancshares invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bailard, California-based fund reported 54,158 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 7,300 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 30 shares. Gideon Cap Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 36,085 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland &.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 34,129 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,014 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,663 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 7,436 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Virginia-based Culbertson A N Company Inc has invested 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 30,206 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jefferies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 21,245 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Bancorporation holds 80,281 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advisors, California-based fund reported 1,608 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 2,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 24,050 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $117.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 466,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB).

