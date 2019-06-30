As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered by $666,687 Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 2.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.08M, down from 217,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Debt High – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Retain Fiserv (FISV) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q1 operating margin narrows Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,074 shares to 172,493 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 362,306 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.28% or 44,592 shares. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 229,211 shares. Montag A Associate Incorporated stated it has 1.94% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sageworth Tru Communication accumulated 10 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP reported 446,700 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Golub Gru Ltd Llc owns 354,645 shares. 350 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. Csat Advisory Lp reported 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 4,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 75,371 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.5% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,339 are owned by First United Bankshares. Df Dent & reported 0.04% stake. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,314 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 19,946 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc invested in 5,417 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,616 shares. 133,472 are held by Co Bankshares. Ltd Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,429 shares. Security National reported 40,881 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 154,896 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,826 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt owns 67,330 shares. Wallace Mngmt has 1,790 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 19,915 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,858 shares to 171,078 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).