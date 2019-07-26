As Automatic Data Process (ADP) Valuation Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position as Share Price Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Process (ADP) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 23,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.88 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,643 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62 million, down from 288,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 4.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regional power grab attempt causes rare discord in Ethiopia coalition – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Fincl Svcs has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,352 shares. 12,342 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell. East Coast Asset Llc owns 0.6% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,185 shares. Regions reported 124,812 shares. Lafayette holds 0.07% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Lc owns 67,330 shares. Allstate reported 0.17% stake. Invesco has invested 0.39% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Murphy Management holds 3,706 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 13,268 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 82,111 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd owns 34,975 shares. Tdam Usa owns 50,706 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Ayala John sold $966,713.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 300,382 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $492.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Sees a Brighter Year Ahead – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Being Inflated by Low Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares to 73,221 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,075 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).