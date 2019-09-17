As Automatic Data Proce (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Its Position by $3.65 Million; Goodman Financial Holds Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Proce (ADP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 22,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 479,686 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.67M, up from 457,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Proce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $158.5. About 1.63 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 8.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

