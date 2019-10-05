As Automatic Data (ADP) Shares Rose, Earnest Partners Has Lowered Position; Blue Edge Capital Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.34 Billion

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 136,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56M, down from 141,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 billion, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Mngmt reported 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton holds 17,641 shares. Aspiriant reported 896 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 68,915 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,775 shares. Ajo Lp holds 37,012 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 79,764 shares. Finance Architects Inc reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 332 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Lc has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Investment Mangement reported 2,766 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares to 12,765 shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,647 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 FANG Stocks to Buy Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Facing Margin Pressure in AWS – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow notches best day in 3 weeks on rising trade optimism, rosier economic data – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP Named to Working Mother 2019 “100 Best Companies” List – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson Lm (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,698 shares to 56,248 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight by 12,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).