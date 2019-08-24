As Autoliv (ALV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Position; Delta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.72 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 69,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 559,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.17 million, down from 629,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 339,313 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Posts First-Quarter Drop in Net Profit; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren to Join Veoneers Board; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Process of Spinning Off Electronics Business Under Name Veoneer Progressing Well; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE AHEAD OF PLANNED SPIN-OFF; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV TEAM SAYS FOR CAPITAL INJECTION INTENDED TO BE MADE TO VEONEER, ABOUT 30 PERCENT WILL BE MADE VIA CASH ON HAND– INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: Financial Report January March 2018; 08/03/2018 Autoliv: Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION THE REMAINING AMOUNT WILL BE FROM AUTOLIV’S CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Autoliv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 31,365 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $120.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 56,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 435 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.1% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 663,371 shares. Invesco reported 559,915 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 170,781 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 42,297 shares. 11,535 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,649 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 3,639 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,671 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 14,204 shares.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.50M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

