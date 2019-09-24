As Autoliv (ALV) Shares Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $436,450; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Jane Street Group Has Increased Holding by $2.81 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 1266.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 62,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 67,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 4,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 569,550 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 6,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 47,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 41,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 1.07 million shares traded or 92.26% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER IS EXPECTED TO BE PROVIDED THROUGH A CAPITAL INJECTION FROM AUTOLIV; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Autoliv: Geofencing technology demonstration in Stockholm; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER INTO INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED CO; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – ANNOUNCED IMPORTANT STEPS IN PROCESS TO SPIN-OFF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHM…; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE AHEAD OF PLANNED SPIN-OFF

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 519,421 shares to 6,679 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 243,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,852 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,110 shares to 15,389 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited has invested 0.13% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.99% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 554,999 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 23,346 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 14,188 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 57,855 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Inc has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 8,280 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 8,675 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Allstate Corporation reported 34,096 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,534 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 8,533 shares.