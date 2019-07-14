As Autoliv (ALV) Share Value Declined, Invesco LTD Has Lowered by $5.09 Million Its Holding; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 69,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 559,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.17M, down from 629,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 473,652 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Board Approves Spin-Off of Veoneer Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 16/03/2018 – Cevian Capital Kicks Autoliv’s Tires — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHMS; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – BOTH COMPANIES ALSO REITERATED FINANCIAL TARGETS ORIGINALLY SET FORTH AT AUTOLIV’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY HELD IN SEPTEMBER 2017; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 04/04/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.62%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER EXPECTS HIGH RD&E INVESTMENTS TO CONTINUE AND CAPEX LEVELS TO BE IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS, UNTIL 2020; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – PROCESS OF SPINNING OFF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS UNDER NAME VEONEER IS PROGRESSING WELL

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 142,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 44,322 shares to 49,322 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 153,415 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 74,434 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 6.25M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connable Office owns 11,358 shares. Numerixs Inv stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 64 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc owns 352,148 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited invested in 664,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 69,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 25,347 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.11% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 518,743 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.02% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 15,336 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 2,081 shares. Nordea Investment holds 663,371 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 44,465 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Incorporated stated it has 7,891 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 86 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 47,282 shares. Regentatlantic stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 732,120 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,204 shares.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 33.78% or $0.75 from last year’s $2.22 per share. ALV’s profit will be $128.23M for 11.57 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.