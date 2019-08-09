As Autohome (ATHM) Valuation Declined, Principal Financial Group Boosted by $12.14 Million Its Stake; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Cut Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 71.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 517,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 207,314 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 724,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.21M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 745.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 115,587 shares as the company's stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 131,091 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 15,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 196,606 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 75,851 shares to 872,402 shares, valued at $47.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 32,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,787 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

