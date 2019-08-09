As Autohome (ATHM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Korea Investment Trimmed Stake by $451,080; Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $10.15 Billion

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 52,504 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 273,086 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 209,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 340,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48B, down from 550,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 238,362 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical Products’ Earnings Roster for Jul 31: MCK, HOLX & More – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il owns 16,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 9,635 shares. Asset Management accumulated 24,479 shares. C Grp Hldg A S has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Everence accumulated 6,559 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 1,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 480,686 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.22% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). American Century stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 89,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 16,443 shares.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMogan gets bearish on Autohome – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autohome Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Autohome’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.