As Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Declined, Sensato Investors Has Upped Stake; Provise Management Group Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $649,547 as Stock Declined

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 684,675 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,724 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 64,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,800 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,710 shares to 129,768 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

