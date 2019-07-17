As Autohome (ATHM) Shares Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $996,870; Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Penn National Gaming (PENN) Position by $619,280

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 30,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 734,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 765,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 909,450 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 9,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,476 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 20,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 912,338 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 145,637 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 56,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 136,125 shares. 139,255 were accumulated by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.32 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 17,006 shares. Bowling Management Llc invested 0.2% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0% or 14,257 shares. Voya Invest Limited Com stated it has 128,585 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 28,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 80,734 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.34 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 were bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gambling Stock Roundup: WYNN & MGM End Talks on Casino Sale, PENN Seals Greektown Buyout – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2019: PENN,MAT,PLAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autohome Stock Lost 26% in May – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Now – Zacks.com” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autohome Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Chinese Stocks to Win the Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.