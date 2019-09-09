As Autohome (ATHM) Market Valuation Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Oldfield Partners Llp Stake in Ternium Sa (TX) Boosted as Shares Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 923,123 shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 230,216 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autohome Stock Lost 26% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMogan gets bearish on Autohome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 144,581 shares to 228,289 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $102.29M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.