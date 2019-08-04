As Autodesk Us 0 01 (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed by $16.69 Billion Its Position; Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc Us 0 01 (ADSK) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 107,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.50B, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Us 0 01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83 million shares traded or 122.17% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 288,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.04M shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 907,098 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $236.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.28% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0.5% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 159,719 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp owns 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 11,581 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 242 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pitcairn holds 18,143 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 442,547 shares. Andra Ap owns 34,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com holds 0.31% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 4.34M are held by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,999 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 11,760 shares. 94,710 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 273,527 shares. Moreover, Parametric Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.50 million shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 359,300 shares. Botty Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 23,215 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 41,397 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 873,350 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 333,040 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 18,644 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amg Natl Tru Bancorporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

