As Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.02 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position Increased by Green Valley Investors Llc

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 84.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 64,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 11,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83 million shares traded or 122.17% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04M, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 220,959 shares to 238,899 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:AMP) by 71,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

